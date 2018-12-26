Can’t say who will be the next Prime Minister of India, says Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev.

The political situation in India is very “difficult” now and one cannot predict who would become the Prime Minister after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said Yoga guru Baba Ramdev. Ramdev’s remark on Tuesday came during his visit to Tamil Nadu’s Madurai where he arrived to attend the national executive meeting of Bharat Swabhiman meeting at Rameshwaram. Ramdev also asserted that he was not “focussing” on politics.

“Now the political situation is very difficult. We cannot say who will be the next Prime Minister of the country to lead it,” Ramdev was quoted as saying by ANI. “I am not focussing on politics,” Ramdev said, adding that he was not going to support any person or any party in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2019.

Ramdev’s remarks come less than a month after his own assertion that nobody can raise doubts about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and policies. This statement came a day after BJP suffered defeats at the hands of Congress in the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Assembly elections. “Modi is not someone who indulges in vote-bank politics,” Ramdev had said.

Notably, prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Ramdev had strongly backed then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister of the country and predicted that the BJP would win an overwhelming 300 seats. He has time and again come out in support of Modi over his anti-corruption stand and development and reform measures.

Speaking in Madurai on Tuesday, Ramdev also said that his aim was to turn India into a spiritual country and not a Hindu nation. “Our aim is not a Hindu country but a spiritual country and a spiritual world. Through yoga and Vedic practices, we are making a divine, prosperous and spiritual India,” Ramdev said.