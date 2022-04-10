‘Can’t put his own House in order’: Mayawati’s rejoinder on Rahul Gandhi’s claim of CM post offer

Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his claim that the party had offered Mayawati to make her the chief ministerial candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo said that the former was raising fingers on her while he could not “put his own his own house in order”.

“The Congress must think 100 times before making such comments. They have been unable to win from the BJP but just keep taking these potshots. Congress has done nothing even in power and even out of power,” she said.

The sharp remark came a day after Gandhi said that Congress had offered to form an alliance with Mayawati in the recent UP polls and make her the chief ministerial candidate but “she did not even talk to us”. He had also alleged that Mayawati gave a clear passage to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state because of “the CBI, the ED and Pegasus”.

Taking on Mayawati, he said, “We gave a message to Mayawati to form an alliance and asked her to become the chief minister. She did not even talk to us.”

Gandhi said he has respect for BSP patriarch Kanshi Ram for articulating the Dalit voice of Uttar Pradesh, even though the Congress had suffered during that phase. “But Mayawatiji is saying that I will not fight for it .. she gave a clear passage to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Why? (because of ) CBI, the ED and Pegasus”.

The Congress won only two seats out of 403 and got a vote share of less than 2.5 percent in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP retained power. As many as 97 percent of Congress candidates lost their security deposit.

The BSP won just one seat and a vote share of around 13 per cent. Nearly 72 per cent of its candidates also lost their deposit in the election, which turned out to be a bipolar contest between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party.