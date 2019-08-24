Can’t imagine I’m so far while my friend has gone away: PM Modi mourns Arun Jaitley’s death in Bahrain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bahrain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today mourned former finance minister Arun Jaitley’s death in Bahrain. He said: “I can’t imagine that I am so far here while my friend has gone away. Some days ago, we lost our former External Affairs Minister Behen Sushma Ji. Today my friend Arun went away.”

Jaitley today passed away after battling a prolonged illness. He was 66. Recalling his decades-old friendship with Jaitley, the prime minister said: “At a time when people are celebrating Janmashtami, I am mourning the death of my friend Arun.” The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Bahrain.

Addressing the Indian community there, the prime minister talked about various government schemes and programmes introduced in the last five years. “Facilities like BHIM App, UPI and Jan Dhan account have made banking in India accessible to the general human. Our Rupay card is now becoming a preferred medium of transactions all over the world. Now our Rupay cards are accepted by banks and sellers all over the world,” he said.

He also said that his government will multiply the size of the economy by twice in the upcoming five years. “USD 5 trillion dollars economy in the target in front of us,” he added.

Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Bahrain. Talking about it, the prime minister said: “I realise that it took quite a long time for an Indian Prime Minister to visit Bahrain. However, I have been fortunate enough to be the 1st Indian Prime Minister to visit Bahrain.

The prime minister also talked about India’s space mission and said: “All of you know that on September 7, India’s ‘Chandrayaan’ is going to land on the surface of the moon. The entire world is discussing India’s space missions today. The world is astonished that how are we able to gain these results in such a small budget, using only our skills.”