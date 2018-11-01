Can’t find anything new in Rakesh Ashthana case, CBI tells court



Both Ashthana and Kumar have rubbished the charges against them in the case and moved court challenging the CBI FIR.

The CBI on Wednesday informed the Delhi’s Patiala House Court that the agency could not find the main complainant Sathish Babu Sana in the case involving Special Director Rakesh Asthana, the Indian Express reported. Sana in a written complain has alleged that he was harassed by investigating officer in Moin Qureshi case, DSP Devender Kumar, for a bribe.

Acting on Sana’s complaint, the CBI registered an FIR against Rakesh Asthana and Devender Kumar. Later, the probe agency arrested DSP Kumar for allegedly harassing and demanding a bribe in the Qureshi case.

However, CBI’s new investigating officer Satish Dagar on Wednesday told the court that the agency could not find anything new in the case as the complainant was not reachable, the Indian Express reported.

“The complainant (Sana) was not available and he did not turn up against the summons issued. We could not get anything other than what is already there (against DSP Devender Kumar),” Dagar said in the court. Satish Dagar took over the probe from DSP A K Bassi who was transferred to Port Blair after both the top CBI officials were sent on leave. ”

The CBI in its FIR has alleged that Kumar had ‘harassed’ Sana by calling him ‘again and again’ on the pretext of probing him in the probe against Moin Qureshi. The court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to Kumar.

According to IE, the CBI said that “DSP Kumar was allegedly acting in conspiracy with his senior supervisory officer to compel the complainant to pay a huge amount of money for helping him in CBI case by giving him a clean chit”. DSP Devender Kumar’s supervisory officer was Rakesh Asthana.

