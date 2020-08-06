‘Can’t even meet in father’s lawn’: Omar Abdullah tweets as BJP celebrates first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

Omar Abdullah slams BJP for celebrating first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation from Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah rued that while the BJP leaders are celebrating the first anniversary of revocation of Article 370, “we can’t even meet in my father’s lawn”. He said this while referring to strict restrictions imposed by the administration in the Valley on the first anniversary of the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Former CM and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had invited leaders of several political parties to his residence on Gupkar Road to chalk out a joint political strategy for restoration of the special status through democratic means. The meeting, however, could not take place due to strict restrictions imposed by authorities.

“One year later the authorities are still too afraid to allow us to meet much less carry out any normal political activity. This fear speaks volumes about the true situation on the ground in Kashmir,” Omar tweeted.

“Clearly the meeting is not being allowed to go ahead. The BJP gets to announce a 15 day celebration to mark 5th Aug & a handful of us aren’t allowed to meet in my father’s lawn. So much for BJP national leaders wondering why there is no political activity,” Omar said in another tweet.

Accusing the BJP of hypocrisy, he said, “BJP displaying its hypocrisy. They can gather & celebrate. The rest of us can’t even meet to discuss what’s happening in J&K.”

Omar said that the Gupkar Road leading to his residence and that of his father was sealed by the authorities.

“One year on, this is Gupkar road – police vehicles opposite our gates, concertina wire strung across the road at regular intervals and no vehicles allowed. My father had called a meeting of leaders of MAINSTREAM parties to deliberate on the current situation,” Omar tweeted along with two pictures of the deserted road.

One year on, this is Gupkar road today – police vehicles opposite our gates, concertina wire strung across the road at regular intervals & no vehicles allowed. My father had called a meeting of leaders of MAINSTREAM parties to deliberate on the current situation. pic.twitter.com/qn7FMqthlK — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 5, 2020

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti said the prolonged enforced silence will not suppress the emotions of the people of Kashmir forever.

“A year ago we witnessed how a majoritarian govt mutilated and robbed JK in broad daylight. Seasons may have changed but the betrayal will never be forgiven or forgotten. Prolonged enforced silence wont suppress emotions forever,” Iltija tweeted from her mother’s Twitter handle.

The BJP’s Kashmir unit celebrated the first anniversary of the revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and accused those protesting the constitutional changes of being sympathisers of ISIS. BJP leaders and workers unfurled the national flag at the party office and distributed sweets.

The Modi government had on August 5 last year scrapped Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir division; and Ladakh division.