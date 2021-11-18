‘Can’t clean Yamuna in 2 days’: Arvind Kejriwal provides new deadline, details six action points

Arvind Kejriwal also claimed that many industries violate rules and throw industrial wastes directly into the Yamuna rather than sending them to the treatment plant.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that it took 70 years for the Yamuna to get dirty and it cannot be cleaned in two days. Under fire over his failure to keep his promise of cleaning the Yamuna within five years of AAP’s tenure in power, CM Kejriwal said that his government has chalked out six action points and are working on them on war-footing.

“It took 70 years for river Yamuna to become this dirty. This pollution of 70 years cannot be cleaned within two days. I had promised people in this Delhi polls (2020) that it would be cleaned by the next polls. Before the next assembly elections, I will take a dip in the Yamuna and you can also take a dip. We’ve started working on a war-footing to clean the Yamuna. We have six specific action points for cleaning the Yamuna and I’m personally monitoring it,” said the Delhi CM today.

Detailing the action points, Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is working on sewer treatment on war-footing as per the first action point. “First, new sewer treatment plants are being built. Second, the capacity of existing plants is being increased. Third, the technology of old treatment plants is being changed. Fourth, waste from Jhuggi Jhopri clusters that goes into rivers will now be merged into sewers. Fifth, in some areas people haven’t taken sewer connections, we’ve decided to install sewer connections in such areas at nominal charges. The sixth point is of desilting, rehabilitation of sewers,” said Kejriwal.

हम सब दिल्लीवालों को मिलकर मिशन मोड में यमुना की सफ़ाई करनी है। इसके लिए बहुत बड़े स्तर पर पूरा प्लान शुरू कर दिया है। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/NinjATTZNh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 18, 2021

The CM said that Delhi has a capacity of cleaning around 600 mgd (million gallons per day) sewers but the required capacity is around 800 mgd. Arvind Kejriwal also claimed that many industries violate rules and throw industrial wastes directly into the Yamuna rather than sending them to the treatment plant. He said that strict action will be taken against defaulters.

It may be recalled that Kejriwal had promised to clean the Yamuna within five years during the 2015 polls as well. The pollution of Yamuna river water hit headlines again this year after devotees were seen taking dip amid toxic foam in the river water on the occasion of the Chhath festival.