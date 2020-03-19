‘Can’t claim VIP status’: Mamata Banerjee fumes after IAS officer’s son flouts COVID 19 guidelines after return from UK



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed disgust after the son of an IAS office in Kolkata, who returned from England on Sunday and tested positive for coronavirus, was learnt to have skipped the protocol for testing. Banerjee said that those claiming ‘VIP status’ to get special privileges are behaving irresponsibly.

“You can’t claim VIP status and avoid COVID 19 tests,” she said on Wednesday while speaking at an event. Banerjee said people should not behave irresponsibly if they show coronavirus-like symptoms and go for medical tests.

“I welcome whoever is coming. But I am not welcoming the disease, sorry. You can’t suddenly come from abroad and go off to shopping malls without getting tested and then 500 people get affected…Just because someone from my family is influential so I don’t test… I don’t support this,” she said.

CM Banerjee also instructed the police to take stern action against those spreading fake news in regard to the coronavirus. “We don’t support if somebody tries to hide his/her symptoms and don’t take precautionary measures. If anyone exhibits any symptom of coronavirus, he should immediately go for test,” she said.

Mamata’s remarks came after the son of a senior bureaucrat, posted at the state Secretariat building in Kolkata, tested positive for the deadly virus, days after he landed in the city. He reportedly came into contact with many and even visited his mother’s office before he was tested positive. The CM also her office in the same building. He is the first case of COVID-9 in the state.

According to reports, when he landed at the Kolkata airport on March 15, he was advised to visit a hospital after his body temperature was recorded higher than normal. The woman official was advised by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport authorities to take her son for a checkup at the Beliaghata ID hospital. But she flouted guidelines set by the health department by not going for a medical checkup immediately at the suggested hospital.

She took her son to home directly from the airport. Ironically, the lady’s husband is a doctor by profession. Later, her child was found positive for the virus. As soon as the bureaucrat’s son was found tested positive, the entire family was placed under isolation. However, results released late last night found the family and their drivers to be negative for the virus.

Reports suggest the bureaucrat had even held a meeting with the West Bengal Home Secretary on Monday. The Home Secretary on Wednesday stayed at his home after reports came of the whole family being quarantined.