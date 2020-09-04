‘Can’t be neglected anymore’: TMC to hit streets against Modi govt’s failure to pay GST dues

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee . (file pic)

The Trinamool Congress has announced that it will launch an agitation against the Modi government’s mismanagement of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The party led by Mamata Banerjee will hit the stress across West Bengal on September 8, 14 and 20.

TMC leader and state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the party will highlight the Modi government’s failure to pay GST dues to West Bengal. He said that the TMC workers and supporters will protest against the anti-people policies in every block.

“Bengal wants its dues. We cannot be neglected anymore. People want an end to the Centre’s anti-state policies. We will lend voice to people and launch a statewide campaign,” he said.

“Public outrage against the Centre is on the rise and we want an end to deprivation by the BJP-ruled government,” the minister added.

The Trinamool Congress’ decision to protest against the Centre’s decision not to release the GST dues came after CM Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that the Centre borrow money to meet the GST compensation deficit. In her four-page letter to PM Modi, the CM requested him to assist her government.

“I am deeply anguished by the GST imbroglio which tantamounts to a betrayal of the trust and moral responsibility of the Government of India towards the states, violating the very premise of federalism,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the BJP has criticised the Trinamool Congress government saying that Mamata Banerjee’s party is adopting the CPM’s old strategy of painting the Centre in bad light and gaining public attention.

“But this will not reap any dividend to the TMC as people know what the real scenario is,” senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress have been attacking each other over a host of issues. The state is slated to go to polls in April 2021. The two parties were involved in a neck-to-neck contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The BJP has been trying to project itself as an alternative to the TMC.