‘Can’t be intimidated with jail’: After CBI knocks on nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s doors, Mamata Banerjee goes all ballistic

By: |
February 21, 2021 7:38 PM

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP are engaged in a fierce battle for winning the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee, latest, Mamata Banerjee, news, Mamata Banerjee, updates, West Bengal news, Bengal news, Bengal latestWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a sharp swipe at her opponents and terms them as ‘rats’. (Reuters file photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that she is not afraid of anyone and cannot be intimidated with jail or something else. Holding out a challenge without naming any one or political party, the Trinamool Congress supremo said that they have not learnt to lose. “Don’t try to intimidate us with jail, we have fought against guns and are not afraid of fighting against rats,” she said.

“As long as there is life in me, I will not be afraid of any intimidation,” Banerjee said at a programme here on the International Mother Language Day. The chief minister’s programme was after the CBI had served a notice in the name TMC MP and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s wife and sister-in-law Sunday in connection with a case of alleged coal pilferage. “Let there be challenge in 21, let us see whose strength is more; there will be only one game in 21 and I will be the goalkeeper in that match and want to see who wins and who loses,” Banerjee said.

“We have not learnt to lose and they won’t be able to defeat us,” Banerjee said without naming anyone. The ruling TMC and the BJP are engaged in a fierce battle for winning the assembly elections in West Bengal expected shortly.

 

