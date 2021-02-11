‘Cannot be bullied and silenced’: Mahua Moitra hits back after BJP MPs move privilege notice against her

TMC MP Mahua Moitra's response came after BJP MP P P Chowdhary moved a breach of privilege notice against the TMC MP over her remarks against a former Chief Justice of India.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has hit back at the BJP saying she cannot be bullied and silenced. “You cannot bully me into silence with threats of privilege motions. You cannot abuse high office, retire, & then hide under cover of Article 121. Sexual harassment is not discharge of duties,” she wrote on Twitter, sharing a clip of Article 121 with her tweet.

Moitra’s response came after BJP MP P P Chowdhary moved a breach of privilege notice against the TMC MP over her remarks against a former Chief Justice of India while speaking on Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in Lok Sabha on Monday.

P P Chowdhary told PTI that Moitra had cast some aspersions concerning the conduct of a judge and the question is whether the conduct of a judge can be discussed on the floor of the House or not.

He referred to Article 121 that says no allegation can be levelled against a sitting or ex-judge. Moitra had raised the matter of sexual harassment allegation against a former CJI.

While BJP MP Lakhu Ram Meghwal termed her statement as shameful, she said that there is no place for misogyny in Parliament.

“No – it is not “shameful” to speak truth backed by affidavit signed by victim & given to 22 SC judges detailing sexual harassment by ex-CJI… No place for misogyny in parliament,” Moitra tweeted today with a video of Meghwal.

Another BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had also demanded that Moitra’s membership be terminated. N K Premchandran, who was in the Chair, said that the notice is under consideration of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Moitra had earlier said that it would be a privilege for her if a breach of privilege motion is initiated against her. “It would be a privilege indeed if a breach of privilege motion is initiated against me for speaking the truth during India’s darkest hour”, she said.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has been critical of the government’s policies and has been one of the most vocal speakers in the House.