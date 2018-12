Cancel lookout circular against ex-IAF chief Tyagi, Delhi court tells CBI

A Delhi court Friday directed the CBI to cancel look out circular (LOC) issued against former IAF chief and co-accused S P Tyagi in the VVIP chopper scam. Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed the probing agency to inform the concerned authorities regarding this.

The CBI on September 1, 2017, had filed a charge sheet in the case in which Tyagi and British national Christian Michel were named among the accused. Nine others were also named in the charge sheet in connection with a bribery case in the VVIP chopper deal.

Tyagi (73) is the first chief of the Indian Air Force to be chargesheeted in a corruption or a criminal case by the CBI and he has denied all charges against him. PTI