Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will make a trip to India this week — aiming to “expand” ties with New Delhi and build new partnerships in defence, energy and AI. He will reach Mumbai on February 26 and meet with various business leaders to identify “investment opportunities” and create new partnerships. Carney will also travel to New Delhi and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

“Prime Minister Carney will first visit Mumbai, then New Delhi, India, where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders will focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship, with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, and defence. He will meet with business leaders to identify investment opportunities in Canada and create new partnerships between businesses in both nations,” read an official statement.

Ties between the two countries have been strained since his predecessor alleged Indian involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist. India had dismissed the accusations made by then PM Justin Trudeau as “absurd” and later recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa escalated matters. New Delhi had also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats during this period.

This will be the first visit from a Canadian leader since the row over Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death began in 2023.

Canada to revoke citizenship of 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind

According to a Global News report, the Canadian government has initiated proceedings to revoke the citizenship of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana. The immigration department has alleged that he provided false information regarding his residency in Canada while applying for citizenship in 2000.

Pakistan-born businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana is currently in custody in India, where he is awaiting trial on charges related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which were carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. More than 160 people were killed in the attack.