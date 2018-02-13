​​ ​
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to visit IIM Ahmedabad on February 19

Published: February 13, 2018 1:52 AM
Canadian PM to deliver a lecture in IIM-A Canadian PM to deliver a lecture in IIM-A

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, arriving in India later this week, will deliver a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA). Trudeau is scheduled to visit the IIMA on February 19 and address its students, the leading business school said in a statement here today.

“The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) will have the pleasure of hosting the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, for a lecture on Monday, February 19,” said the statement. This is for the first time that the Prime Minister of a foreign country will be visiting the IIMA, the institute said.

The 46-year-old Canadian leader will be in India from February 17-23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

