Canadian man loses US $200,000, and his fiancée, thanks to Nirav Modi’s fake diamonds

A Canadian man has lost US$200,000 (approximately 1.5 crore rupees), his fiancée and also suffered from a bout of depression – thanks to Nirav Modi’s infamous diamonds. Jeweller Nirav Modi, who is accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, allegedly sold these diamonds to Paul Alfonso, a Canadian national.

South China Morning Post reported that Paul was unaware of Nirav’s involvement in US$2 billion fraud in Punjab National Bank. He purchased two diamond rings, in Hong Kong, from the diamontairre as he wanted to propose to his girlfriend. But their happiness was short-lived as they found out that the diamonds in those rings were fake.

Alfonso and Nirav Modi met in 2012 during an event in Los Angles’ iconic Beverly Hills Hotel at its centenary. They, coincidentally, met again in Malibu and dined. According to the SCMP report, Nirav used to give him “pep talks” like an “elder brother”. Alfonso said that he felt a “good connection” with him. “In a way, I admired him and I looked up to him,” the report quoted him as saying.

There was no communication between the two for a couple of years. They connected again this year, in April, and according to Alfanso he was not aware of the financial irregularities cases against Modi. He mailed him asking for a “special” engagement ring and quoted his budget at around US$100,000. He wanted to propose to his girlfriend for marriage. Modi offered him “perfect” diamond of 3.2-carat round cut, VVS1 – a high-quality grade, D colour, and colourless. The price Modi quoted for it was US $120,000. “Thank you for thinking of me when you’re making one of the most meaningful purchases in any man’s life,” The SCMP report quoted Modi’s reply to Paul Alfonso after he approved the diamontairre’s design.

Later, Alfonso’s girlfriend showed interest in another ring. Alfonso then ordered another one from Modi which was a 2.5 carat oval diamond for US$80,000. Alfonso, then transferred the total money for both the rings to an account in Hong Kong and got the rings from Ari, Modi’s assistant, in June. The report said that Modi assured Alfanso about the delivery of invoice and authenticity certificates. Alfonso, who was too exited to have got these “absolutely gorgeous” rings, proposed to his girlfriend, and gave her both the rings. She said “yes”.

The couple wanted their engagement rings to be insured and needed certificates for that but they did not arrive. Alfanso got “uncomfortable” and followed up with Modi. He sent him reminder after reminder and Modi kept assuring him that the certificates were on their way.

It kept on going till August when Alfonso’s fiancée took the rings to an appraiser and found out that the diamonds were fake. When she told me, Alfanso was shocked. “I said it was impossible I have spent US$200,000 on those rings. There’s no way they are fake. It’s Nirav we are talking about,” he said.

However, the man was due for another shock. He then got to know about Modi’s bankrupt companies and loan defaults when he read the news about it. “I am usually very careful when I am dealing with a big transaction like this, but again, this is Nirav. I would not imagine him trying to take a few hundred thousand from me when a guy is worth millions of dollars,” Alfonso was quoted as saying in the report.

Soon, his fiancée broke up with him as it was tough for the couple to handle this situation. She was not sure about Alfonso’s innocence in the matter. All this pushed Alfonso into depression. “After that, I could not function”, he said. Agitated, he wrote another email to Modi on August 13, “Do you have any idea what kind of pain you’ve cost me and my now ex-fiancée? … You’ve completely ruined such a wonderful occasion for me and her. You’ve ruined my life”.

An unlimited civil lawsuit has been filed by Alfonso against Modi with the Superior Court of California. He has sued him for US$4.2 million dollars including US$200,000 for the rings and US$1 million as punitive damages. Another US$3 million dollars have been demanded for emotional distress, pain and suffering. The hearing will begin from January next year.

Alfonso has now resigned to the fact that this case will take years. “I realised that even if I go after this guy, there are so many creditors before me who are trying to get compensated.” Still in a state of shock, Alfonso says, “I want people to know that this man can’t be trusted …He doesn’t just steal from banks. He will steal from you too because his fortune has gone up in smoke.”