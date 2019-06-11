Canadian cricketer among four arrested for gold smuggling at Delhi airport

By: |
Published: June 11, 2019 6:42:56 PM

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passengers resulted in the recovery of five gold pieces, collectively weighing 5.2 kg and having a market value of Rs 1.71 crore.

Canadian cricketer, gold smuggling, Delhi airport, India news, india gold smuggling, gold pieces, Customs DepartmentCanadian cricketer among four arrested for gold smuggling at Delhi airport (File)

A Canadian cricketer is among four people arrested by Customs Department sleuths at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold worth Rs 1.7 crore, officials said Tuesday. The accused were intercepted upon their arrival from Bangkok on Saturday, they said.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passengers resulted in the recovery of five gold pieces, collectively weighing 5.2 kg and having a market value of Rs 1.71 crore, they said. All the four accused, two men and as many women, are relatives, they added. They went to Bangkok on Wednesday and returned on Saturday on a combined ticket booked by one of the passengers, identified as Rakesh Luthra, the Customs Department said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The two male passengers, including the cricketer, have reportedly confessed to smuggling in gold valuing Rs 1.72 crore in the past, it said. The accused cricketer is a Canadian national. He has represented Canada in the ICC under-19 World Cup held in Bangladesh, the officials said. All the four accused were refused bail on production before a magistrate here and sent to judicial custody, they added.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Canadian cricketer among four arrested for gold smuggling at Delhi airport
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop