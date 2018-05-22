Can you take it, India: Here’s Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore’s fitness challenge for you!

Rathore uploaded a video message and was also seen doing push-ups in the video.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, on Tuesday come up with a unique challenge for the nation. Inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s fitness, Rathore took to his Twitter handle and urged Indian citizens to adopt a fitter lifestyle. Rathore uploaded a video message and was also seen doing push-ups in the video. The union minister also spoke about the significance of fitness as stressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before he went down to do ten push-ups.

“Whenever I see Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I get inspired by him. He has a lot of energy. He is working all day long. He wants to see India fit. So, I am getting inspired by him and taking some time off my work to engage in some fitness activities,” Rathore said in the video.

Watch video here:

#HumFitTohIndiaFit ???????????? Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here’s my video ????and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in???? pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018

The 2004 Olympic Silver-medalist also challenged Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan to join in the effort and be aspiring role models for others.

“#HumFitTohIndiaFit Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here’s my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in, (sic)” Rathore tweeted. Rathore recently replaced Smriti Irani as Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B).

While he said that his fitness challenge was inspired by PM Narendra Modi, rathore also appeared to have taken a leaf out of Modi’s book when he went on to nominate celebrities just like Modi did in 2015 when he began nominating celebrities to take up the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan.