Can sit together without masks due to PM Modi’s efforts: JP Nadda to BJP workers gathered at party headquarters

JP Nadda said that Prime Minister Modi has changed the culture of politics in India and now elections are fought based on the performance of the government.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda today credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making it possible for people to sit close to each other without wearing masks. Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi after the saffron party registered victories in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand, Nadda said that 130 crore people look safe from Covid when compared to the western countries.

“We all are sitting here without masks and are sitting closely, if this has been made possible, it is only due to the tireless effort of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over 180 crore people have been prepared (to fight covid) by giving Covid vaccination and many have got their double dose, at a time Western countries find themselves in trouble, then the country of 130 crore people looks safe under the leadership of PM Modi. We should remember this,” said Nadda, in the presence of the Prime Minister.

Nadda claimed that people voted for the BJP as they were empowered through public welfare schemes. He said that Prime Minister Modi has changed the culture of politics in India and now elections are fought based on the performance of the government.

“Elections aren’t just arithmetic, it is chemistry. The poor and needy people, the women, the youth, the backward classes of India are all strengthening their chemistry with PM Modi,” said Nadda.

Reacting to the BJP’s historic win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Nadda said, “This is for the first time in 37 years that a party is forming the government after serving its term in Uttar Pradesh. Our vote share, too, has increased….In Uttarakhand, since the state was formed, governments have changed every election. However, this time, for the first time in the state’s history, the state has voted for us to continue.”

Nadda said that Uttar Pradesh has blessed PM Modi for the fourth time consecutively as the party won in 2014 Lok Sabha, 2017 assembly, 2019 Lok Sabha and now, in 2022 assembly elections.