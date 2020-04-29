‘Can send more ration’: Gautam Gambhir returns 2,000 food coupons to CM Kejriwal with message

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir declined the coupons and offered to provide ration for distribution among the needy. File pic

The Arvind Kejriwal government’s move to provide 2,000 food coupons each to Delhi MPs and MLAs for distribution among the needy during the lockdown has failed to impress BJP lawmakers who have termed the process as “cumbersome and delayed”. East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir declined the coupons and offered to provide ration for distribution among the needy.

“Thank you Arvind Kejriwal ji for 2000 ration coupons but my volunteers have enough food to distribute till situation demands. Pls send these to MLAs & councillors in the area. If needed, I can send more ration to those willing to distribute! Do let me know ,” Gambhir said in a tweet.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari claimed that he was yet to receive any communication from the government with regard to the food coupons.

“I have not received any coupons or any communication about it from Delhi government. The move has come a little late because the lockdown may be wrapped up on May 3,” Tiwari said.

The Delhi Chief Minister had announced earlier this month that his government will give 2,000 food coupons each to every MLA and MP in the city for distribution among the needy in their constituencies during the lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus.

Tiwari who represents north East Delhi Lok Sabha seat said Delhi BJP is already running a massive drive to supply cooked food and dry ration by reaching out to lakhs of poor and needy people across the city.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the process of giving the emergency relief food coupons to MPs and MLAs was “cumbersome” that will “delay” help to the beneficiaries.

“We have been asked to furnish a list of beneficiaries for getting the coupons. This is a problem as we are already involved in our own and party’s relief measures and there is hardly any time left for other things,” he said.

The Badarpur MLA said he has deputed his own staff as well as resident welfare associations and municipal councilors to compile the list.

“I will send the list when it is prepared. But it will take time and help to the poor people will be delayed,” he said.

The BJP has seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi. The party has eight MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

Laxminagar BJP MLA Abhay Verma said he got a government order about the coupons and was meeting hundreds of people demanding it.

“The Chief Minister announced that he will give 2000 coupons to us and now his government is asking for a list of beneficiaries. I do not know how to answer hundreds who reach my house everyday for these coupons,” Verma said.

People need help and the BJP and its leaders are doing everything to provide them food and other essential items. They are not dependent on coupons of the AAP government, claimed Vishwas Nagar MLA OP Sharma.

A senior Delhi government functionary said that the coupons were to be provided to all the MPs and MLAs in Delhi and a “standard process” was adopted for it.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahyata Yojna, 30 lakh people not having ration cards are to be provided foodgrain and essential items kits.

Each coupon entitles the beneficiaries that include the poor and the destitute to get five kgs of foodgrains and a kit of essentials like cooking oil, sugar, salt and spices.