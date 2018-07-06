Can non-Hindus visit Jagannath Temple in Puri? Amid deliberation with temple authorities, some suggestions from Supreme Court

Jagannath Temple, Puri (PTI)

The Supreme Court of India has suggested that the Jagannath Temple of Puri allow visitors from other religions into its premises, while subjecting them to stick to a dress code. The bench has also reportedly spoken to the temple administration regarding this issue and recommended some possible measures.

IE reported that a bench of justices AK Goel and S Abdul Nazeer, who have been hearing a petition on the matter, said that they held an interaction with the Temple Management committee on this issue. “…whether they can consider such regulatory measures with regard to dress code, furnishing of a declaration or such other requirements as considered necessary permitting every visitor irrespective of his faith to offer respects and make offerings to the Deity.”

The bench, however, made it very clear that they are only suggesting the changes, and not imposing them. “We have just given a suggestion. Let’s see what can be done,” the court said.

The court further said that if any devotee is vexed with any incident or event at any of the religious shrines of the country, they can reach out and lodge a case with the district judge, who can examine the issue and file a report with the High Court. This came after a petition was filed with the District Judge in Puri highlighting the problems faced by visitors in the Jagannath Temple and alleged problems in administration.

The Supreme Court has also ordered the District Court of Puri to submit a report, and instructed the Odisha government to come up with a committee to study the situation of other shrines across the state, and suggest changes. The apex court also pointed out that issues and problems like that “might be common to various other important shrines” in the country, and directed the central government “to constitute a committee to gather information of such other shrines and to review the management practices therein,” reported the IE.

The report submitted by the Puri district judge mentions that many questionable practices are still going on despite the Supreme Court’s order. Taking note, the bench consisting of justice AK Goel and S Abdul Nazeer, has asked the temple administration to stick to the order given to them. They have also directed the recommendations mentioned in the District Judge’s report to be published on its website, and allow stakeholders of the temple to offer suggestions.

Advocate Sai Deepak Iyer, who has been appearing for the Indic Collective Trust, which has sought to be impleaded in the petition, told the bench that there many such legislation in many states regarding administration of the temples exist, but are not being followed.

Advocate Deepak has also asked the court to request the Ministry of Culture to take proactive measures in the matter. Amicus Curiae, Senior Advocate Gopal Subramanium, assured the court that “Ministry of Culture will take due interest in the matter as the issue involves protection of cultural heritage of the country”.