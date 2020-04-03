‘Can light lantern too’: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav on PM Modi’s Sunday task amid lockdown

“By the way, you can also light lanterns,” Pratap, who has also served as minister in Bihar government, said in a tweet. (PTI)

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light diyas on Sunday, RJD leader Tej Pratap quipped that one can light lanterns too. “By the way, you can also light lanterns,” Pratap, who has also served as minister in Bihar government, said in a tweet. His party, RJD, too said, “Who has stopped you from lighting lanterns when there is darkness?” Notably, the lantern is the election symbol of the RJD.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation and requested the people to end the darkness and uncertainty emanating from the coronavirus crisis by progressing towards light and certainty. He said that the country should defeat the deep darkness of the crisis by spreading the glory of light in all four directions. “And that is why, this Sunday, we must all together challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis introducing it to the power of light,” he said.

The Prime Minister urged the people to turn off all the lights in their homes at 9 pm on Sunday. “On the 5th of April, at 9 PM, turn off all lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in you balconies, and light diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes,” he said.

Shortly after this message, RJD leader Manoj Jha questioned the selection of date, saying, “Just asking..Whether it wouldn’t have been more appropriate to have this switching off lights on 9th April at 9 PM for 9 Minutes.”

The Congress has, however, slammed the Prime Minister for his Sunday task and said that he should instead come up with some concrete measures to fight the coronavirus in the country which has reported closes to 2,600 cases with over 50 deaths.