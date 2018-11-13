Can Hardik, Mevani and Kanhaiya give Congress the edge it needs in MP?

The Congress is a divided house, with its topmost leaders sparring over the selection of candidates. (PTI)

With opinion polls suggesting a close contest between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh, the grand old party is set to deploy youth leaders like Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Kanhaiya Kumar for campaigning in the last leg. The BJP, seeking a fourth consecutive term for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is battling anti-incumbency both at the state and the Centre. Moreover, reports of senior leaders being peeved over ticket distribution have only added to the BJP’s worries.

The situation is no better on the other side of the fence either. The Congress is a divided house, with its topmost leaders sparring over the selection of candidates. While Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia engaged in a verbal duel over ticket distribution at a recent meeting, several of its own leaders are miffed after being denied tickets. The Congress clearly needs an edge in the final leg if it is to put up a winning fight against the Modi factor.

The grand old party has tasted success from the campaigns of Patel and Mevani in Gujarat where the BJP was restricted to just 99 seats out of 182. The impact of the duo was such that the BJP was decimated in rural areas and Saurashtra — where Patels have a considerable presence.

But, can the trio being any success for Congress in Madhya Pradesh? Here are some facts that go in favour of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Patel factor in Madhya Pradesh

Hardik Patel rose to prominence after he led a march of over a lakh people for reservations for Patel community in Gujarat. He has a considerable clout over Patel-dominated regions. In the last assembly elections, Hardik campaigned for the Congress and the BJP was wiped out in Saurashtra region where Patels are in fairly good number. Madhya Pradesh, too, has over six million Patel voters. Considering the influence of Hardik in Gujarat, he could make a difference in 30 out of 230 constituencies. Among the regions where Hardik could create trouble for the BJP are Malwa, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Indore.

Dalit factor -Jignesh Mevani

Jignesh Mevani is projected to be a new face of Dalits in the country. Mevani and Patel have together campaigned against the BJP in Gujarat. Mevani was quite successful in his projection of himself as a new face for suppressed and oppressed in the state. He fought assembly poll and won. But, the question is can he repeat Gujarat in Madhya Pradesh? If you go by numbers, then yes, Mewani can play a decisive role in Madhya Pradesh as 40 per cent of the total population in the state are Dalits.

The BJP has also witnessed protests by SC/STs in the state after the Supreme Court diluted the act saying it was too tough. The saffron party, however, brought the Act in original form in the Parliament. The move did not go well with the upper caste voters who accused the party of indulging Dalits politics. The BJP may lose its voters from both the communities. But, how many Dalits vote for the Congress is yet to be seen as Mayawati is also contesting and a chunk of voters may vote for the BSP.

Kanhaiya Kumar – yet to prove his mettle

Kanhaiya Kumar has no core constituency as such. However, he has the skills to connect with farmers and middle-class voters. He has been travelling across the country but mostly can be seen attacking the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his policies in the last four and a half years. Kanhaiya can influence the farmers who are upset with the BJP. The state has witnessed multiple agitations in the recent past and the Prime Minister has a big task of assuaging farmers’ anger ahead of the polls. In Madhya Pradesh, over 70 per cent population is involved in farming and this is a huge number that has the potential to change any elections.