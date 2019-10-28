Can Dushyant Chautala fulfil Rs 11,000 promise to unemployed youth in Haryana?

Dushyant Chautala-led JJP in its manifesto had promised Rs 11,000 monthly assistance to the unemployed youth of Haryana. (IE)

Elections are over and the government has been formed in Haryana. This time, the BJP has taken support — to form the government after falling short of a majority — from Jannayak Janta Party founded by Dushyant Chautala, the grandson of former Haryana chief minister and INLD President Om Prakash Chautala. Dushyant is the deputy chief minister in the second Manohar Lal Khattar government. In just a year of existence, the JJP led by Dushyant is in power and most of its success is attributed to what it had promised in the run-up to assembly elections and its manifesto.

Dushyant kept the election local and raised the issues that concerned the people the most — jobs for youth, loan waiver for farmers, hike in the minimum wage, free education to girls and old age pension. In all this, the one promise that stands out is of Rs 11,000 monthly assistance — Rs 366 per day — to the unemployed youth of Haryana. The amount is somewhere between the maximum and minimum wage in the state.

As per a recent employment report released by the Centre for Monitoring India Economy, unemployment in Haryana is three times higher than the national average — the country’s average unemployment rate is 8.4 per cent whereas Haryana has 28.7 per cent. Recently, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav while citing government records on the floor of the state assembly said that there were over 5 lakh youths unemployed in Haryana. Going by this figure, a quick calculation shows that it will cost the government a whopping Rs 5.5 billion per month, Rs 66 billion in a year. It is another debate whether the money will go to the right candidates or will nudge them to skill themselves and take a job.

There will be another argument that when the assistance amount for unemployed is similar to what an employed person gets then what is the point in taking up jobs unless the government caps the term for which it will be paid.

The JJP is the only party that has promised such amount as unemployment wages. Neither BJP nor Congress had promised any fixed amount for unemployed youths in Haryana. The Congress, however, had promised a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to youth in Maharashtra. The BJP has no record of promising or paying minimum wage to unemployed youths, it never believed in such giveaways, especially under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Considering this, can Dushyant Chautala convince the BJP to fulfill what JJP has promised in its manifesto?