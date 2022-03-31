‘Can die for India’: Arvind Kejriwal’s war cry day after BJP vandalism outside his residence

A day after BJP youth wing members allegedly vandalised property outside his residence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that he can die for the country. The Aam Aadmi Party had yesterday said that the BJP was trying to kill Kejriwal because it was unable to defeat him in the elections.

Slamming the saffron party, the AAP convenor said that if the country’s biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out a wrong message and the country cannot progress in such a scenario.

“Arvind Kejriwal is not important but the country is. I can lay down my life for the nation. India will not progress through such hooliganism. If the biggest party of the country, which is in power at the Centre, resorts to such hooliganism, it will spread a bad message among people. People will think that this is the right way (to deal with anything),” he said at an event.