Campaign musings to poll predictions: 7 facts to know ahead of MCD election results tomorrow

MCD election reuslts 2022: All eyes are on the counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections 2022 which will be taken up starting 8 AM on December 7. Exit poll results that were released on Monday have all given a clear upper hand to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party which is predicted to sweep the BJP-ruled MCD this time.

Delhi witnessed a fierce two-way contest between the BJP and AAP with the Congress clutching at straws to reclaim lost ground. Psephologists have predicted that AAP could sweep the municipality winning 145-175 seats.

Pollsters’ predictions

AAP will win 146-156 wards, BJP to get 84-94 seats and 6-10 wards will go to the Congress, said Times Now-ETG survey. The Aaj Tak-Axis My India survey is of the view that AAP could bag 149-171 seats, BJP 69-91 seats and 3-7 wards go to Congress. The Jan Ki Baat-India News predicted that AAP will have 150-175 seats, BJP 92-70 seats and Congress 7-4 seats

EVMs and strongrooms

Voters sealed the fate of 1349 candidates in 56,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 250 wards of the unified corporation on Sunday. The EVMs, carrying 73,20, 577 votes, are kept safely at 42 designated strongrooms, where the counting of votes will start on December 7. The security at the counting centers is beefed up with CCTV vigilance working round the clock. The counting will start with ballot papers at 8 am while the counting of EVM votes will start after the postal ballots are counted. Results are expected be out by tomorrow afternoon. The winning team will be handed over the certificate by the Returning Officer.

Low voter turnout

Fifty per cent of the 1.50 crore Delhi voters exercised their franchise on December 4. The Bhaktawarpur booth witnessed the highest turnout of 65.74 per cent while the Andrews Ganj booth recorded the lowest turnout of 33.74 per cent.

Security setup

The voting passed off peacefully with high-level security arrangements at the 3,360 critical booths in 493 locations where more than 25,000 police personnel, nearly 13,000 home guards and 100 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed.

Campaign musings

The AAP and BJP launched their theme songs for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. AAP’s song was titled, ‘Janta Ki Taiyyari Hai, Kejriwal Ki Baari Hai.’ The party’s theme song has been sung by the AAP’s Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey.

The campaign song of BJP was: ‘BJP ka Matlab Sewa Hai’, which was sung by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Congress unveiled its poster MCD polls featuring the slogan ‘Dil Jeeta hai, Dilli jeetenge’ as a part of their campaign for the MCD elections.

MCD election results 2017

BJP won 181 seats out of 270 wards in the 2017 MCD election while AAP could manage to win 48 seats. The saffron party has been leading the MCD for the last 15 years.

MCD’s rollercoaster ride

In January 2012, with Sheila Dikshit at the helm as chief minister and Congress-led UPA at the Centre, the BJP-led MCD was trifurcated into the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The party said the purpose of trifurcation was decentralisation of administration and to provide better service to people.

In March this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill in the Parliament to unify the three municipal bodies in the national capital. The BJP said that the unification would fix the fund crisis of MCD which was caused by the trifurcation.