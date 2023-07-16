scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

‘Came to take blessings of Sharad Pawar’: Praful Patel on Ajit Pawar, rebel NCP ministers meet

Ajit Pawar along with NCP ministers Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare and Dilip Walse Patil met the veteran politician at the at the Y B Chavan Centre located near the state secretariat ‘Mantralaya’.

Written by India News Desk
Sharad Pawar
Talking about the meeting, Praful Patel of the Ajit camp said that they had “come to take blessings of Sharad Pawar". (Photo: ANI/Screengrab)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with some other ministers from his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction met party supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday.

This was the first meeting between Sharad Pawar and the Ajit Pawar faction, following his July 2 rebellion, when the latter joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

Talking about the meeting, Praful Patel of the Ajit camp said that they had “come to take blessings of Sharad Pawar”, and added that they had come voluntarily and “without seeking his (Sharad Pawar’s) appointment.”

Also Read
Also Read

“We requested Sharad Pawar to keep the party united and guide us in near future. He did not reply to this. He quietly heard us all. We will participate in the assembly session to begin from tomorrow under the leadership of Ajit Pawar,” he said.

Ajit Pawar along with NCP ministers Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare and Dilip Walse Patil met the veteran politician at the at the Y B Chavan Centre located near the state secretariat ‘Mantralaya’.

Reportedly, NCP state president Jayant Patil and party leader Jitendra Awhad, who are from the Sharad Pawar camp, also reached the venue.

On Friday, Ajit Pawar was at the residence of Sharad Pawar, to meet Pratibha Pawar, the wife of Sharad Pawar, who underwent a hand surgery at a Mumbai hospital.

Also Read

“We value family and traditions. Kaki (Pratibha Pawar) had some injury and was operated upon. I wanted to go in the afternoon, but could not go and therefore visited in the evening. Pawar saheb, kaki and Supriya (Sule) were there…There was no discussion on politics,” Ajit Pawar had told reporters.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the recent Cabinet expansion, where Ajit Pawar was allocated over the key Finance and Planning portfolio in the Eknath Shinde-led Cabinet. 

More Stories on
Sharad Pawar

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-07-2023 at 14:55 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS