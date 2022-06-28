Camaraderie on display! Video of US President Joe Biden walking up to greet PM Modi at G7 Summit has gone viral

Just when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was getting ready for a group picture at the G7 Summit on Monday, US President Joe Biden made his way to him, tapped on his shoulder and the camaraderie between the two leaders was captured in the camera as they greeted each other.

The video showed Biden walking up to PM Modi, who was chatting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. As the US President tapped on his shoulder, PM Modi turned around and the two leaders shook hands, greeting each other.

Along with PM Modi, Biden and Trudeau, several other global leaders like German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron were present at the G7 Summit venue in Schloss Elmau, Germany.

This was the first meeting between Modi and Biden after the Quad Summit in Japan in May this year. The two leaders are scheduled to meet next in July for the I2U2 virtual summit of the quadrilateral economic forum comprising India, Israel, the UAE and the US.

Modi is attending the G7 summit at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The German Presidency has invited Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the G7 Summit in Elmau, Bavaria.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political grouping consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. The European Union is a ‘non-enumerated member’.