‘Callous and cruel’, says Omar Abdullah on continued detention of ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has demanded the release of People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti from house arrest. He said that the leader’s continued detention was “callous and cruel”.

“It’s callous and cruel to continue to detain Mehbooba Mufti and others at a time like this. There was never much justification to detain everyone in the first place and none at all to keep them detained as the country enters a 3-week lockdown,” Omar said in a tweet a day after he was released from house arrest after 8 months. The NC leader, who turned 50 on March 10, had spent 232 days in custody.

Mehbooba, Omar and 50-odd Jammu and Kashmir politicians were placed under house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year that granted special status to the border state. After Omar and Mehbooba completed six months in custody, the administration ordered their continued detention in February. The administration invoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) against them that empowers authorities to detain a person up to two years without a trial.

Meanwhile, multiple media reports said that Mehbooba will be released on Wednesday once the PSA is revoked by the Union Territory’s Home Department. The PDP chief was detained on August 5 last year after the Modi government abrogated Article 370. Besides, Omar’s father Farooq Abdullah, also a former CM, was detained. Farooq was released from detention earlier this month.