Called ‘anti-national’ for refusing to remove hijab in exam hall, alleges student; college dismisses claims

In a shocking revelation, a student in Bihar has accused her teacher of abusing her and calling her “anti-national” when she refused to take her hijab off during an exam on Sunday, reported news agency PTI. The incident purportedly happened in Muzaffarpur’s Mahant Darshan Das Mahila College, which is located in the Mithanpura locality.

Dismissing the claims, the college principal said that the student was only asked to show her ears as the examiner wanted to check if she had any Bluetooth device on her. “She was not prevented from wearing the hijab. She was only asked to reveal her ears since there were apprehensions that she might be carrying a Bluetooth device,” College Principal Dr Kanu Priya told PTI.

The local police stated that no case has been registered so far and the matter was resolved peacefully after the police had intervened, according to PTI. Saying that the altercation started during the commencement of the exams, the Station House Officer of Mithanpura police station, Shrikant Sinha told PTI, “Both sides were counselled by us and the exams were conducted peacefully. At present, lodging a case or deployment of additional forces in the area is not warranted. But we will keep a watch.”

The principal maintained that the teacher only asked the student to show her ears as many were carrying mobile phones to the examination hall. The girl was among the ones who were told to leave the phones outside, the principal told PTI, adding that the examiner was well within his rights to conduct a thorough check.

“If the girl had a problem with that, she could have informed the examination controller or me. But she had other intentions. She rang up the local police station and also some local anti-social elements she seemed to be knowing. When they arrived, she created a ruckus,” the principal further claimed, reported PTI.

Saying that the student had a different agenda, the principal told PTI, “She claimed that the teacher had called her an anti-national and taunted her with the remark that she should go to Pakistan. I was not at the examination hall at the time but other girls appearing for the tests have said it was a lie.”

The principal further claimed that the girl’s attendance was too low to be sitting for the final exams, as per established protocols, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)