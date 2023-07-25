‘Call us whatever you want’: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over terror jibe at ‘I.N.D.I.A’ bloc

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks likening the nomenclature of newly-formed opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A to the terror organisation Indian Mujahideen and banned outfit the Popular Front of India.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, “Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur.”

Rahul’s reaction came after PM Modi called out the Opposition alliance over using the word “INDIA” and said that even the East India Company and the Indian Mujahideen had ‘India’ in their name.

Taking a dig at the Opposition parties over disrupting the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, PM Modi said he had never seen such a “directionless opposition”.

Earlier Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed PM Modi over his remarks, he said that “We are asking for a debate on Manipur but PM Modi is talking about the East India Company.”

Reacting to Gandhi’s tweet, Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “Mr Gandhi, this inherent bias is precisely the problem of I.N.D.I.A . Speak only against Manipur and punish those who speak for others. “

Meanwhile, the Opposition held an overnight sit-in protest in Parliament over AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s suspension from the Rajya Sabha for the session as well as the Manipur issue.