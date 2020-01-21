“Call-off protest”: Delhi LG appeals anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh

Hundreds of women have been sitting on an indefinite protest against the amendment citizenship law in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday met a delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh and urged them to end their protests as it has been creating trouble for people due to blockade of roads. He also requested the protesters to maintain peace and order. “Met the delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to school children, patients, daily commuters, local residents, etc. due to blockade of road. I once again request all to maintain peace and order,” the LG office tweeted.

Hundreds of women have been sitting on an indefinite protest against the amendment citizenship law in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. The protest has blocked the crucial Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which connects the national capital with Faridabad and Noida. On Sunday, the Delhi police said that it had received a number of complaints regarding inconvenience due to blockade of the road in Shaheen Bagh.

The police appealed to the protesters to clear the road and restore normal traffic. “We have already appealed to you once before. Meanwhile, more complaints have been received regarding inconvenience due to blockade of Road No.13A, particularly to school children who are facing extreme hardship in reaching their schools, coaching centers, and private tuitions. Their parents have expressed deep anxiety in view of forthcoming Board examinations. Daily commuters, local residents and businesspersons are also facing acute harassment. We once again appeal to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to clear the road and restore normal traffic,” the police said in a series of tweets.

Meanwhile, a lawyer-activist has also approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to police to ensure smooth traffic in the area where protests have been on since December 15 last year. Ever since the CAA was passed by Parliament, protests have been going on in some parts of the country. However, Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that his government will not go back on the CAA no matter what the opposition parties or the protesters do.