‘Calibre, capacity’ of youth will develop nation: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

During the function, Naidu distributed keys to the beneficiaries of the Mukhaya Mantri GRUH (Gujarat Rural Urban Housing) Yojana.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today said the country will develop more with “energy, calibre, confidence and character” of its youth.

Naidu was at Bhavnagar in Gujarat to lay the foundation stone of a 33.3 kilometre four-lane road that will be part of the National Highway-751.

The four-laning will be done at a cost of Rs 820 crore.

The four-laning of the road will make connectivity between Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar easier and would also give impetus to the development of Dholera Special Investment Region, a state government release said quoting Naidu.

He said that government had constructed 9,800 kilometre of roads in 2017-18, and 16,000 kilometres in 2018-19 while 60,000 kilometres rural roads will be constructed in coming times, the government release added.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said that the “energy, calibre, capacity, confidence and character” of country’s youth will develop the country more strongly.

The Vice President also called on the youth to take active part in the development process, and stressed on the need to provide adequate support and infrastructure to them to realise their potential, the release said.

He expressed the need to end caste-based politics and the removal of criminality from democracy so that everybody could get social justice.

Naidu said the country has to be “rid of fear, corruption and atrocity,” and development has to be given priority to uplift the people from the backward classes.

He also highlighted the development by way of rural connectivity using optical fibres and electrification, and mentioned recent reports of the World Bank and World Economic Forum to point out that India was developing as a strong country, the release stated.

Naidu highlighted the importance of road connectivity as key to national development adding that it had the potential to bring a positive change in the lives of people residing in remote corners of rural India, a PIB release stated.

He said such connectivity was essential in bridging the urban-rural divide and asked authorities to give equal priority to rural roads.

“They are crucial for all-round development of our country. National Highways symbolise social, economic and business unity of the country,” the release quoted him as saying.

Expressing concern over the incidents of road accidents, the Vice President said that road safety should be paramount and called for creation of medical infrastructure such as ambulances and first-aid centres near highways.

In his speech, Naidu also recalled scientist Vikram Sarabhai, who hails from Gujarat, on his birth anniversary today, and praised the contributions made by the sons of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Morarji Desai, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the release stated.

Governor O P Kohli, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Mandaviya were also present at the event.

He also launched a book titled, “My Journey in Parliament,” which is a compilation of questions raised by the Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Mansukh Mandaviya.