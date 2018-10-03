Calcutta Medical College fire: Over 250 patients evacuated in Kolkata, 10 fire tenders rushed to spot

​​​
Calcutta Medical College fire: he incident reportedly began at a pharmacy located within the medical college premises. Over 250 patients have been evacuated and 10 fire tenders have been pressed into service.

Calcutta Medical College fire: A major fire broke out at the Calcutta National Medical College, located in the heart of West Bengal capital Kolkata. The incident reportedly began at a pharmacy located within the medical college premises. Over 250 patients have been evacuated and 10 fire tenders have been pressed into service. This comes a day after an explosion in front of a multi-storied building at Dum Dum’s Nagerbazar area killed a seven-year-old child and injured nine people, including his mother.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

