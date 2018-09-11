Calcutta High Court partially stays West Bengal notification banning motorcycle sale to people without driving licence

​​​
The Calcutta High Court today partially stayed a West Bengal Transport Department notification banning sale of motorcycles to those who do not have a driving licence.

By: | Kolkata | Published: September 11, 2018 7:44 PM
A consortium of motorcycle manufacturers challenged the state transport department’s notification that provided guidelines on sale of two-wheelers to people claiming that it was impractical since a section of people who are owners of motorcycles do not drive these themselves.

Hearing a plea challenging the notification, Justice Harish Tandon stayed the part which prohibited sale of two-wheelers to those who do not have a driving licence.

They also claimed that the ban through the notification on June 28 would hamper the sales of two-wheelers in the state.

Passing the order, Justice Tandon observed that for ensuring road safety, many other stricter steps can be taken using modern technology.

