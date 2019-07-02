Calcutta High Court extends protection to Rajeev Kumar till July 22

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

The Calcutta High Court Tuesday extended till July 22 the protection granted to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar from the CBI taking any coercive action against him. The court said it would commence from July 15 hearing of quashing of the CBI notice as sought by Kumar, who is now the additional director general CID.

Justice Asha Arora extended the protection granted to Kumar, who had sought relaxation of the May 30 order directing him not to leave Calcutta Police jurisdiction on the grounds of the position he occupies.

The court while granting Kumar the interim relief, asked him to cooperate with the investigating agency.

Justice Arora also fixed the date of hearing his application for relaxation of the May 30 order from July 15 along with his main application for quashing of the CBI notice, which was served to him on May 22.

Kumar has already been interrogated by the CBI twice in connection with the multi-crore Saradha ponzi scheme that has hit thousands of small investors.