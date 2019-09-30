Calcutta HC likely to deliver judgement on Rajeev Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea on Tuesday

A pre-arrest bail plea by Kumar was earlier rejected by the Alipore District and Sessions Court on September 21.

The Calcutta High Court is likely to pronounce its judgement on October 1 in the anticipatory bail plea of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha chit fund scam case following conclusion of hearing on Monday. CBI lawyer Y J Dastoor concluded his submissions opposing Kumar’s pre-arrest bail plea before a division bench comprising justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta.

The bench, which heard the proceedings ‘in-camera’, adjourned the matter for the day after the CBI lawyer concluded his submissions. Kumar’s lawyers had concluded their arguments in favour of his pre-arrest bail plea on Thursday before the division bench. His counsels had prayed for ‘in-camera’ proceedings in the case which the court agreed to on September 25, directing that only those advocates who are related to the case would be present during the hearing.

A pre-arrest bail plea by Kumar was earlier rejected by the Alipore District and Sessions Court on September 21. The central probe agency has given multiple notices to Kumar, who is currently the Additional Director General in the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID), to appear before it for questioning as a witness in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. He, however, did not appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and sought more time on every occasion.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.