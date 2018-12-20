Calcutta HC grants permission for BJP’s Rath yatra in West Bengal; slams TMC Government

Kailash Vijayvargiya (ANI)

In a major shot in the arm for the BJP in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court has given it permission to hold three rath yatras in the state. The court also asked the state government to ensure that there is no breach of law and order

Slamming the state government, the court said, “Threat can’t be imaginary. It must be real.”

Welcoming the court’s order, BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya was quoted by ANI as saying, “We welcome this decision and we had trust on judiciary that we’ll get justice.This decision is a slap on the face of tyranny. We haven’t decided anything but I can assure that PM and party chief will join the yatra”.

The saffron party had earlier moved the court with the plea after the state government denied it permission to hold the same. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress had denied permission on the ground that it may lead disturbance of communal harmony.

On Wednesday, the BJP had organised ‘law violation programme’ in the state in protest against state government’s refusal to permit the yatra. Party activists had also clashed with the police in Howrah, South Dinajpur, and Hooghly district after not being granted permission for a protest meeting.

BJP national president Amit Shah was to flag off three chariots from different parts of West Bengal. These chariots were to travel in West Bengal’s 42 parliamentary constituencies in one-and-a-half months before ending in Kolkata, where PM Narendra Modi was to address a rally.

The yatra was to start from West Bengal’s Cooch Behar on December 7, but was stalled. The BJP then moved the Calcutta High Court for permission. The division bench of the High Court had asked state chief secretary, home secretary and the director general of police to hold a meeting with three BJP representatives by December 12 and take a decision on the rally by December 14.

After the meeting was held the state government denied permission for the yatra observing that it might lead to communal tension before the next year’s parliamentary election.