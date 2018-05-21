Calcutta HC asks State Election Commission, West Bengal government to file affidavits on plea for countermanding rural polls

The court directed the SEC and the state government to file affidavits by June 29 stating their position on the petitioner’s claim.

The Calcutta High Court today directed the West Bengal government and State Election Commission to file affidavits stating their position on a petition praying for countermanding of rural polls held in the state. A petition was moved by Pradip Chakraborty and another person on behalf of ‘Intellectual Forum’ before the vacation bench of the high court claiming that the SEC and state government had failed to act in accordance with the Supreme Court’s direction to ensure peaceful elections. The petitioners have prayed that the election process for the three-tier panchayat in the state be cancelled in view of widespread violence and deaths.

The elections were held on May 14 and the counting took place on May 17. The court directed the SEC and the state government to file affidavits by June 29 stating their position on the petitioner’s claim.

A division bench comprising justices Debangshu Basak and Arindam Mukherjee directed that the matter will be heard by a regular bench on July 6 after the SEC and government file their affidavits.