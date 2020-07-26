CAIT releases rakhis with message Aksai Chin and PoK belong to India

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil.
Traders’ body CAIT said it has released rakhis with the message ‘Aksai Chin and PoK belong to India’ as a tribute to Indian soldiers for their courage and determination and remembering their valour on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is spearheading a campaign to boycott Chinese goods.
CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that rakhis with the message “Aksai Chin and PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) belong to India” are made from the soil of India mixing with plantable seeds followed by paint and pasting a sticker of the message having rakhi thread on both sides.
He said on August 2, a day before Rakhi, trade leaders across the country will visit Army Hospital in different cities of all states and tie rakhis to soldiers.
The day is observed as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ to commemorate India’s victory.
