CAG report on Rafale backs Modi government’s claims, says deal 2.86% cheaper than what UPA negotiated in 2007

By: | Updated: February 13, 2019 2:07 PM

The CAG report on Rafale deal revealed that Modi government's deal was 2.86% cheaper than what Congress-led UPA had negotiated in 2007.

Rafale CAG reportCAG report on Rafale: NDA’s deal 2.86% cheaper than what UPA negotiated in 2007

CAG report on Rafale deal: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Capital Acquisitions in Indian Air Force (IAF) was today tabled in Rajya Sabha. The 142-page document also includes the details of much-talked Rafale deal between India and France.

According to news agency PTI, the report notes that the Rafale deal negotiated by the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was 2.86% cheaper than what the Congress-led UPA had negotiated in 2007.

The CAG report also observed that the delivery schedule of 18 Rafale fighter jets is better than the one proposed in the 126 aircraft deal, by five months. Besides, it said that the government has saved 17.08% money for the India specific enhancements in the 36 Rafale contract.

In terms of engineering support package and performance based logistics, the NDA’s deal was, however, 6.54% expensive.

The report has come at a time when Congress president Rahul Gandhi has upped the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he was personally involved in the deal and acted as a middleman to benefit industrialist Anil Ambani.

