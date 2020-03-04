CAG report: Devendra Fadnavis refutes charge of irregularity in works

Published: March 4, 2020 3:16:00 PM

Fadnavis dismissed charges of 'irregularities' as reportedly observed in a CAG report, and said tenders pertaining to works concerned were issued during the earlier Congress-NCP regime in the state till 2014.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday dismissed charges of ‘irregularities’ as reportedly observed in a CAG report, and said tenders pertaining to works concerned were issued during the earlier Congress-NCP regime in the state till 2014.

Fadnavis, who is leader of opposition in the state Assembly Fadnavis, however, called for reading the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report completely before it is commented upon. According to some media reports, the CAG, in its report for the year ending March 31, 2018, has passed several strictures on lapses related to the City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (CIDCO) metro rail, international airport and Nerul-Uran railway (Navi Mumbai) works carried out during Fadnavis’ government.

The CAG’s observations were reportedly discussed during the state Cabinet meeting last week. “The report is yet to be tabled, will speak after it is tabled. But I tell you now, please read the entire report. The report pertains to period from 2013,” Fadnavis told reporters outside the state Legislature complex here.

“The tenders for metro works were not issued during our rule, but theirs (of the Congress-NCP), the housing tender too is not of our time, but of 2014. But, it will not be right for me to speak on it as the report is yet to be tabled,” the senior BJP leader said.

He noted that the CIDCO is an autonomous body and none of its tender or any file comes to the chief minister and any minister in view of decision making. “The CIDCO board, its MD and some secretaries have the rights,” he added.

