CAG Rajiv Mehrishi, Centre’s top choice for Jammu and Kashmir Governor, announcement soon: Report

Jammu and Kashmir may get a new Governor soon as the Centre has decided not to continue with NN Vohra who has been serving the state for the last one decade, media reports said. A report in The Telegraph said that former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, the serving Comptroller and Auditor General of India, is the government’s top choice to replace Vohra whose tenure ended on June 27 but has been given an extension in view of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The report cited a Home Ministry official to claim that government is expected to announce the name of the new Jammu and Kashmir Governor by Thursday. The official said that government has already prepared a list of candidates which includes former bureaucrats and retired Army officials. The list has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office (PM) for taking a final call.

“Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi is among the top contenders,” the MHA official was quoted as in The Telegraph report.

Mehrishi, who enjoys the confidence of the Modi government, is a retired IAS officer of 1978 batch belonging to Rajasthan cadre. He retired last August and was appointed as the 13th CAG on the same day.

Vohra was appointed as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on June 28 in 2008 by the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government. In 2013, he was given an extension as the Governor of the state. He had previously overseen Governor’s rule in the state in 2008, 2015 and 2016. Before taking over as the Governor, Vohra had served as the Centre’s interlocutor for five years.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under the Governor’s rule on June 20 after the BJP announced to quit the government headed by PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, citing a rise in terror activities and radicalization in the state under the leadership of the first woman CM.