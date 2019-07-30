Cafe Coffee Day founder and SM Krishna’s son-in-law VG Siddhartha goes missing from Mangaluru

Siddhartha has started Cafe Coffee Day’s first outlet on Bangalore’s Brigade Road in 1996 (PTI File photo)

Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha has gone missing from Mangaluru in Karnataka, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday morning. It said that Siddhartha was last seen near Netravati river. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil informed that Siddhartha had left from Bengaluru yesterday for Sakleshpur in Hassan district.

“But on the way, he told his driver to go to Mangaluru.On reaching the Netravati river bridge, he got down from the car and asked his driver to go ahead and wait for him,” he told ANI.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner,S Patil on VG Siddhartha (in file pic) missing case:I visited SM Krishna’s (former Karnataka CM & father-in-law of VG Siddhartha) house last night. I spoke to Siddhartha’s wife&other relatives and gathered some information.I’m currently in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/lllHbewOBX — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Siddhartha is the son-in-law of former Karnataka CM and former External Affairs Minister SM Krishna, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after resigning from the Congress in 2017.

Speaking to PTI, Senthil Sasikant Senthil, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district said,”He (Siddhartha) asked the driver to wait till his arrival. When he did not return even after two hours, the driver approached the police and lodged a missing complaint.” Over 200 policemen and divers are conducting the search operation.

According to multiple media reports, the cafe chain king was having a conversation with someone over his mobile phone when he got off the vehicle and went on a walk around the river. When Siddhartha didn’t return for about an hour, the panicked driver raised an alarm.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner,Sandeep Patil on #VGSiddhartha missing case:Y’day,he left from B’luru saying he is going to Sakleshpur.But on the way,he told his driver to go to Mangaluru.On reaching Netravati river bridge,he got down from the car,asked his driver to go ahead&stop pic.twitter.com/3TYcqMTFYU — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

The Dakshina Kannada police said that a massive search operation has been launched to trace Siddhartha. The officials have also sought the help of local fishermen to trace the businessman. The investigation officials are also checking the call details to ascertain a clue.

Karnataka: People gather at former Karnataka CM, SM Krishna’s residence in Bengaluru; His son-in law & founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, VG Siddhartha, has gone missing near Netravati River in Mangaluru. pic.twitter.com/tj04e5eoYO — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

“I was shocked when I got the news. Police Commissioner and DC have ordered a search operation, it is being carried out with support from locals,” Congress leader, UT Khadar told ANI from the site of search operation.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Congress leader DK Shivakumar&BL Shankar visited former Karnataka CM, SM Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru, early morning today. VG Siddhartha, son-in-law of former CM Krishna & founder-owner Cafe Coffee Day, has gone missing in Mangaluru. pic.twitter.com/xRix1tXBoq — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the residence of SM Krishna and is personally monitoring the entire search operation. Congress leader and former minister DK Shivakumar and BL Shankar also visited Krishna’s residence. Several people and supporters have also gathered outside the residence of former Union minister.

The businessman is known for starting the Cafe Coffee Day’s first outlet on Bangalore’s Brigade Road in 1996. The coffee which is being served at the outlet comes from the Karnataka’s Chikamagalur. He is among the country’s largest exporters of coffee bean. Cafe Coffee Day is one of the leading market leaders in coffee retailing business in the country. Recently, he was in news for his stake in software service firm Mindtree.