Cabinet reshuffle wasn’t on agenda of Narendra Modi meeting: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today said a cabinet reshuffle was not on the agenda of a meeting of ministers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.

“It had no link with the expansion of our cabinet. This (meeting) has been done before also,” Javadekar said while rubbishing certain media reports on the agenda of the meeting.

“Under Modi’s leadership there is an accountable government. All ministers sit once in a month and we do an exercise of accountability on our own. The progress of the budget announcements made by the central government in the last three years were discussed,” the Minister of State for Environment, Forests and Climate Change said at a function.

He said what we have achieved yesterday was really an exercise of accountability.

Amid talks of a cabinet reshuffle, Modi had yesterday reviewed the performance of various ministries in spending budgetary allocations and implementing schemes in the past two years and asked his colleagues to ensure schemes be tailored to benefit the masses.