Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: From Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to MoS Babul Supriyo, 12 union ministers lose cabinet berths

BJP MP from Bengal and MoS Babul Supriyo has also resigned.

Ahead of the mega cabinet reshuffle by the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government, some big faces bore the brunt as they were asked to resign and make way for new faces. While around 43 ministers including new and old are expected to take the oath of office and secrecy today, those who were asked to go include political stalwarts like Dr Harsh Vardhan and Santosh Gangwar. While some sitting ministers are likely to get promoted today, here’s the list of those who quit the Modi cabinet today:

Santosh Gangwar: Labour minister Santosh Gangwar today resigned from the Union Cabinet ahead of the reshuffle. Santosh Gangwar held the position of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment.

D V Sadananda Gowda: Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda was also among the leaders who were dropped from the new cabinet. Besides being the fertilizers minister, Gowda also held portfolios like Railways, Law, Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has also resigned from the post. Pokhriyal said that he has resigned citing health reasons. The former Uttarakhand chief minister took charge as the HRD Minister in May 2019.

Sanjay Dhotre: Minister of State for Education, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Sanjay Dhotre was also asked to go. An engineer by training, a practising agriculturist and industrialist Mr Sanjay Dhotre has remained active in social and political life for the last four decades. He is a four-time MP.

Debasree Chaudhuri: The only woman minister to resign from the outgoing cabinet, Debasree Chaudhuri held the portfolio of Minister of State for Women and Child Development. Chaudhuri was elected to the Lok Sabha from West Bengal’s Raiganj constituency in the 2019 general elections.

Babul Supriyo: Union Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo has also resigned from the Council of Ministers. Supriyo confirmed his resignation through a Facebook post. “I thank Prime Minister for giving me the privilege to serve my country as a Member of his Council of Ministers,? he posted on his Facebook account.

Dr Harsh Vardhan: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who came under fire during the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, has also resigned from the post. He has held the post of health minister since 2014. Dr Harsh Vardhan was recently involved in some allegation and counter-allegation with Rahul Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh over the COVID-19 management.

Pratap Sarangi: Animal and husbandry minister Pratap Sarangi has also resigned. When he was made the cabinet minister in 2019, he was projected as a symbol of simplicity.

Ratan Lal Kataria: MoS Jal Shakti and Social Justice and Empowerment Ratan Lal Kataria has also resigned. He is a three-time MP and was made Minister of State, Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in 2019.

Raosaheb Patil Danve: Jalna MP and MoS for Consumer Affairs Raosaheb Patil Danve was also among the dropped ministers. A five-time MP, Patil held several posts in the past. He was appointed Union Minister of State, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in 2019.

Ashwini Choubey: MoS Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey has also quit his post. In the first term of the Modi government, he held the post of Union Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for a period of around two years. He was appointed Union Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare in 2019.

Thawar Chand Gehlot: Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed as the Karnataka Governor. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP served as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment and will replace Vajubhai Vala. He had been the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha since 2019.