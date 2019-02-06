Cabinet okays setting up of cow commission – Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved setting up of a commission to frame policy for protection and development of cows and help boost income of small farmers. The announcement in this regard was made in the interim Budget for 2019-20. The Cabinet has approved the proposal for establishment of ‘Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog’ for conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny, Union Law & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters after the Cabinet meet. The setting up of this commission will “lead to conservation, protection and development of cattle population in the country including development and conservation of indigenous breeds.”

It will result in increased growth of livestock sector which is more inclusive, benefitting women, and small and marginal farmers. “The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog will work in collaboration with Veterinary, Animal Sciences or Agriculture University or departments or organizations of the Central/State government engaged in the task of research in the field of breeding and rearing of cow, organic manure, biogas etc,” an official statement said.

The creation of this commission will provide the policy framework and direction to the cow conservation and development programmes in the country and for ensuring proper implementation of laws with respect to the welfare of cows.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved the introduction of National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019. The objective of the bill is to confer the status of institutions of national importance to National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) at Kundli, Haryana, and the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT) at Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.

The proposed law would provide for functional autonomy to the institutes to design and develop courses, undertake research activities and leverage enhanced status in their academic pursuits.

The institutes would implement the reservation policy of the government and would also undertake special outreach activities for the benefits of concerned stakeholders. It would enable the institutes to provide world class teaching and research experience by adopting innovative practices.