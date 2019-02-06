Cabinet okays setting up of cow commission – Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog

By: | Published: February 6, 2019 11:09 PM

It will result in increased growth of livestock sector which is more inclusive, benefitting women, and small and marginal farmers. "The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog will work in collaboration with Veterinary, Animal Sciences or Agriculture University or departments or organizations of the Central/State government engaged in the task of research in the field of breeding and rearing of cow, organic manure, biogas etc," an official statement said.

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved setting up of a commission to frame policy for protection and development of cows and help boost income of small farmers. The announcement in this regard was made in the interim Budget for 2019-20. The Cabinet has approved the proposal for establishment of ‘Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog’ for conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny, Union Law & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters after the Cabinet meet. The setting up of this commission will “lead to conservation, protection and development of cattle population in the country including development and conservation of indigenous breeds.”

It will result in increased growth of livestock sector which is more inclusive, benefitting women, and small and marginal farmers. “The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog will work in collaboration with Veterinary, Animal Sciences or Agriculture University or departments or organizations of the Central/State government engaged in the task of research in the field of breeding and rearing of cow, organic manure, biogas etc,” an official statement said.

The creation of this commission will provide the policy framework and direction to the cow conservation and development programmes in the country and for ensuring proper implementation of laws with respect to the welfare of cows.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved the introduction of National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019. The objective of the bill is to confer the status of institutions of national importance to National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) at Kundli, Haryana, and the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT) at Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.

READ ALSO | Congress-JD(S) alliance on edge? Nine Congress MLAs skip Budget session in Karnataka

The proposed law would provide for functional autonomy to the institutes to design and develop courses, undertake research activities and leverage enhanced status in their academic pursuits.

The institutes would implement the reservation policy of the government and would also undertake special outreach activities for the benefits of concerned stakeholders. It would enable the institutes to provide world class teaching and research experience by adopting innovative practices.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Cabinet okays setting up of cow commission – Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition