Cabinet nod to India-Zimbabwe pact on cooperation in geology, mining

The Union Cabinet Thursday gave its ex-post facto approval to an agreement between India and Zimbabwe Thursday for cooperation in the field of geology, mining and mineral resources. The objectives of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last month include exchange of information on resources, laws and policy, organisation of seminars, encouragement of transfer of technologies between the parties, promotion of value addition and opportunities for investment in the mining sector. These provisions, will enable taking up of activities like documentation, dissemination and would serve the objective of innovation, according to an official statement.

“The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Zimbabwe for cooperation in the field of geology, mining and mineral resources. The MoU was signed on November 3, 2018 at Harare, Zimbabwe,” the statement said. It said the agreement will provide an “institutional mechanism” between India and Zimbabwe for cooperation in the identified fields. On reviewing the proposal for space technology cooperation possibilities with Tajikistan, it said the country has expressed interest in availing customised training programme for its officials on land resources management/agricultural resources management and disaster management support. Accordingly, ISRO’s Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (MRS) has offered short term training courses for 60 officials (three batches) from Tajikistan under MEA’s ITEC programme during July -December 2017.

In the meantime, Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan and Joint Secretary (Eurasia), MEA suggested to formalize an MoU on space cooperation with Tajikistan and a draft MoU on space cooperation was shared with our mission to Tajikistan in November, 2016. After few exchanges both sides have arrived at mutually agreed version of Inter-Governmental MoU and the same was signed and exchanged during the state visit of the President of India to Tajikistan.