Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife appointed to key post in Punjab Warehousing Corporation

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today appointed former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, as director and chairperson of the Punjab Warehousing Corporation. The chief minister handed the appointment letter to Navjot Kaur Sidhu at his official residence this evening, an official statement said.

The appointment of Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was accompanied by her husband, Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rural Development minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, will be effective from her date of joining, as per the notification issued in this regard. Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the then BJP leader, represented the Amritsar-East constituency in the previous SAD-BJP regime.

However, as the Sidhu couple switched over from the BJP to join the Congress shortly before the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Navjot Kaur had to opt out of the race for contesting owing to ‘one-family-one-ticket’ norm, which was strictly enforced by the Congress in Punjab in the previous polls. Navjot Singh Sidhu had contested from the Amritsar-East Assembly seat and won.