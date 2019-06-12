Modi govt gives two more months to the panel to decide creation of sub-categories in central OBC list

Cabinet Decisions: Union cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended the tenure of a panel to examine the issue of sub-categorisation in the central government's list of other backward classes (OBCs) Modi government had set up a commission under article 340 of the Constitution to look into the issue of further sub-categorisation of central OBC list to ensure equitable distribution of benefits among the different sections of OBCs. The Union cabinet approved the ex-post facto extension of tenure of the panel as it's tenure has already expired on May 31 this year. Now the sub-committee will have time till July 31 to submit its recommendations. The issue of creating sub-categories within the OBCs is a politically sensitive issue. Modi government had set up a panel in October 2017 to ensure fair representation of each sub-group within the other backward classes. READ ALSO: Budget 2019: Did Modi government borrow too much in April? Here\u2019s what the data suggests The commission is headed by retired justice G. Rohini and it has held meetings with all those states and state backward commissions that have already created sub-categories within the OBC groups. The commission had also issued consultation papers after holding discussion with state governments. However, it felt the need to have more consultation with state governments and Union territories before finalising its recommendations. Modi government Wednesday extended the term of the sub-committee of the commission to hold further consultations with states and UTs. READ ALSO: Modi govt achieves Mudra loan target third year in a row; banks gave this much loan last year \u201cThis is essential to ensure that no community is put in a grossly undeserving position and this process likely to take a couple of months,\u201d said the government in a statement. This is the sixth extension given to the panel to submit its report. The government said: \u201cIt will enable the commission to submit a comprehensive report on the issue.\u201d READ ALSO: It\u2019s not RTGS or NEFT, abolishing these charges will really help the common man