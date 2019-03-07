Cabinet approves Rs 1,000 cr for continuance of Atal Innovation Mission till 2019-20

Each Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) receives a grant in aid of Rs 12 lakh in the first year and up to 2 lakh per year for subsequent four years for maintenance of the ATL equipment and operational expenses. (Reuters)

The Cabinet Thursday approved Rs 1,000 crore for continuance of Atal Innovation Mission till 2019-20 and expanding Atal Tinkering Labs — that encourages innovative thinking among young students, to 10,000 schools. Each Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) receives a grant in aid of Rs 12 lakh in the first year and up to 2 lakh per year for subsequent four years for maintenance of the ATL equipment and operational expenses.

“#Cabinet approves Continuation of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), and for incurring expenditure up to Rs 1,000 crore till 2019-20 by #AIM for expanding Atal Tinkering Labs to 10,000 schools,” Press Information Bureau Director General Sitanshu Kar said in a tweet.

The AIM of the government’s flagship initiative is to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. ATLs are play-workspaces fitted with state-of-the-art technologies like 3D printers, robotics, sensor technology kits, Internet of things (IoT), miniaturised electronics to stimulate innovation among students of class 6-12th. The lab helps students find solutions by exploring and experiencing design thinking and innovation, a do-it-yourself approach etc.