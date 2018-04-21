​​​
  3. Cabinet approves ordinance for POCSO act; How Twitterati reacted

Cabinet approves ordinance for POCSO act; How Twitterati reacted

The Cabinet has also decided to take measures for speedy probes and trials of rape cases. Now, the ordinance will be sent to President for approval.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: April 21, 2018 6:04 PM
POCSO Act, kathua case, kathua rape case, kathua rape, kathua rape and murder case, child rape, child rapist, child rape ordinance, death penalty, death penalty in india, unnao rape case, child rapes in india, criminal law amendment ordinance, posco act, cabinet
The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved an ordinance amending the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), 2012 Act to introduce a new provision of the death penalty to those convicted of raping children up to 12 years of age. (Representative Image: IE)

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved an ordinance amending the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), 2012 Act to introduce a new provision of the death penalty to those convicted of raping children up to 12 years of age. The decision was taken at a meeting at PM Narendra Modi’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Saturday. The decision came at a time when there is strife within the country over heinous crimes committed to an 8-year-old girl in Kathua and a similar incident surfacing in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Currently, under the POCSO Act, the minimum punishment of raping a girl under 16 years of age has been increased from 10 years to 20 years. The minimum punishment awarded for raping children below 12 years will be 20 years of imprisonment.

The Cabinet has also decided to take measures for speedy probes and trials of rape cases. Now, the ordinance will be sent to President for approval. The ordinance has to be passed in Parliament within six months. On Friday, the Centre in a letter to the Supreme Court had said it has initiated the process of amending the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Evidence Act, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to ensure maximum punishment of death penalty in child rape cases where the victim is below the age of 12 years.

With the news of Centre approving the ordinance, Twitteratis erupted with joy and welcomed the move. Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje referred to the amendment of the POCSO Act as a landmark decision in her tweet, while Nawab Malik, National Spokesperson of National Congress Party (NCP) greeted the decision as well as slammed the BJP for shielding few leaders who face sexual assault charges.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted on Centre’s decision to start amending the Act. Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla questioned protection of young boys from cruel sexual assaults and called for preserving their rights as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top